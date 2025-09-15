Parker Romo fails to recognize Leonard Floyd, hilarious 4-word reaction viral: ‘Nice to…’

Newly signed kicker Parker Romo was the star of the show for the Atlanta Falcons as they crushed the Minnesota Vikings at their home on Sunday. Coming in place of veteran kicker Younghoe Koo, Romo Parker was successful with 5 all 5 field goal attempts, and got the Player of the Game award. Atlanta Falcons place-kicker Parker Romo on the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday.(AP)

However, the new kicker did not have a nice post-game interview when NFL sideline reporter Melissa Steward put him in a tight spot. The issue: He doesn't yet know the names of his teammates.

As Melissa Stewart spoke to Parker Romo, they were flanked by Parker's Falcons teammates, Bijan Robinson and Leonard Floyd. When Stewart asked if he knew Robinson and Floyd, Parker said he didn't know Floyd. Romo, however, admitted that he knew Bijan Robinson.

After that, Stewart introduced Leonard Floyd to Parker, and he had a hilarious response to the situation. He extended his hand to Floyd and said: "Nice to meet you."

Here's the video of the interaction:

This story is being updated.