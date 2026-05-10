Eli Tomac injury update: Crash at SLC 2026 sidelines KTM star from Supercross finale

Eli Tomac has been ruled out for the remainder of the Supercross finals after crashing during the second 450SX heat race on Saturday night. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing confirmed on social media that Tomac was sidelined as a precaution following the incident. Eli Tomac crashed during the second 450SX heat race on Saturday night. (X)

What happened to Eli Tomac? According Racer X Online, Eli Tomac went down on the opening lap of Heat 2 after being clipped by another rider while airborne in a split-lane section of the track. The two-time 450SX champion lost control midair and landed hard on his bike’s foot peg, taking the impact directly to his hip.

The veteran rider was unable to finish the race and was helped off the track by a member of the Alpinestars medical crew. He later did not line up for the 450SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

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KTM team manager provides update Red Bull KTM team manager Ian Harrison shared an update during the broadcast, explaining the sequence of the crash and Tomac’s condition afterward.

Harrison said, "So, as you can see from this replay, as Eli is going through the section he’s kind of buried in the start a little bit and it’s a split lane and as he takes off from this jump, he gets hit from behind which he then loses control and basically Superman’s on top of his bike. And he took all the impact on his hip on the foot peg. So, that’s why he’s got such a dead leg, and he’s also got a, a lot of scrapes and scratches on his stomach, so that’ll be the end of it for tonight for us.”

Harrison added, "Yeah, he’s sore. It kind of reminds me of the last one we had [Tomac’s Cleveland qualifying crash], but it looks like there’s no internal injuries, which is good, and it doesn’t look like there’s anything broken in his hip right now, so that’s also great news.”