EJ Warner family: All on Hall of Fame QB father Kurt Warner and mother Brenda

As Elijah EJ Warner made his debut for the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, his family's illustrious history in Pro Football resurfaced. The new Bulldogs recruit from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, took the field in Kansas against the Jayhawks. Needless to say, Warner has big shoes to fill, given that his father is an NFL Hall of Fame QB. Kurt and Brenda Warner, EJ warner's parents. (Brenda Warner on Instagram)

EJ Warner Family: All on Kurt and Brenda Warner

EJ Warner's father, Kurt Warner, won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams in 1999 season and was named Super Bowl MVP. He married Brenda Carney Meon in October 1997 while he was playing college football for Northern Iowa. Brenda Warner is a former United States Marine Corps corporal.

EJ Warner was born on November 3, 2003. Other than that, they have six more children, including two of Brenda Warner's two children from her previous marriage whom they adopted.

Kurt and Brenda Warner Children

The oldest of all the children in the Warner family are Zack and Jesse Warner, born in 1989 and 1992, respectively, during Brenda Warner's first marriage. Kurt Warner's sons with Brenda Warner, Kade, born in 1998, and EJ Warner, born in 2003.

Kade played football in college for Nebraska and Kansas State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft. Later that year, he was waived and played in the XFL and the UFL.

They also have three daughters, Jada, born in 2001, and twins Sienna and Sierra, born in 2005, Jada is pursuing acting and content creation after graduating from the University of Southern California (USC), according to a report by People. Meanwhile, Sienna and Sierra are both in college.