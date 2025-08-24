SEC announces 9-game conference schedule: Key details here

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has announced a nine-game conference schedule, starting from 2026, ESPN reported. The major decision marks an end to years of debate regarding the implementation of another conference game. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the changes recently.(X/@SECNetwork)

According to The Athletic, this came after its athletic directors held a meeting earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama. Starting from next year, each school will get the opportunity to play three annual opponents as well as six rotating games.

The presidents and chancellors of the SEC have approved the decision after getting a recommendation in this regard from the athletic directors.

What to expect from SEC's nine-game conference schedule?

In an official release, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that adding a ninth SEC game "underscores our universities' commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation".

https://www.secsports.com/news/2025/08/sec-to-implement-nine-game-conference-football-schedule-in-2026

Sankey noted the latest format will not only protect rivalries, but "increases competitive balance".

He added that it will ensure all the teams in the conference remain "well prepared" to compete and succeed in the playoffs.

At present, it plays eight conference games, compared to nine in the Big Ten and Big 12.

All about SEC's new format

After the latest decision takes effect, the SEC will continue to play without divisions.

Each of the participating schools will be required to play three opponents annually. The matchups will maintain traditional rivalries. Apart from that, the remaining six matches will be rotated among other league opponents, ESPN reported.

Under the new format, a particular side will be required to face all other SEC programs at least once every two years. Also, they will face every opponent at home or away over the period of four years.

For now, the conference has decided to keep going with its mandate, requiring each school to play one other power-conference opponent during a non-conference game, The Athletic report states.

SEC's 2026 schedule is expected to come out later this fall, commissioner Greg Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

FAQs

What's the current schedule of the SEC?

Since 1992, it has played eight conference games each season. In that year, it had moved up from 10 to 12 teams, adding Arkansas and South Carolina.

What schedule did the SEC follow before 1992?

It used to play seven conference games each year between 1988 and 1991, as well as six games from 1974 to 1987, ESPN reported.

Has the SEC made changes to its schedule?

Yes, it has announced a new nine-game conference schedule from 2026.