Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested in connection with alleged gambling schemes involving NBA players and organized crime, according to CNN. Former NBA player Damon Jones also faces charges in the ongoing investigation.

US Attorney Joe Nocella said the defendants allegedly used insider information, such as player rest schedules and injury-related game withdrawals, to place bets on NBA games.

Portland Trail Blazers issue statement

The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed that Billups has been placed on immediate leave, with assistant coach Tiago Splitter assuming head coaching duties.

"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation. Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA,” the Blazers said in a statement.

Billups has led the Trail Blazers since 2021.

The NBA also issued a statement, saying, "We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

Cory Booker linked to the scandal?

Unverified social media posts on X have linked Senator Cory Booker to the scandal.

One post on X claimed, "In a stunning development early this morning, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested following a joint investigation by Kash Patel and the FBI, uncovering a massive underground gambling ring. According to federal sources, Rozier had been shaving points and manipulating games for profit, intentionally missing shots and committing turnovers to swing betting outcomes. The probe revealed that this criminal scheme traces back to Senator Cory Booker, who conspired with Rozier to profit from inside knowledge of NBA outcomes."

However, no credible evidence supports these claims. A fact-check by Grok said, "No, the claim linking Cory Booker to the NBA gambling scheme lacks credible evidence. While Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups were arrested today in a real FBI probe into insider betting and mafia-backed operations, official announcements from DOJ and FBI mention no involvement by Booker. Sources like NBC, AP, and CNN confirm the busts but attribute the Booker angle to unverified social media speculation, not facts. Always verify beyond partisan narratives."

To be clear, the claims linking Senator Cory Booker to the NBA gambling scandal remain unverified. Neither the NBA nor federal authorities, including the DOJ and FBI, have confirmed any involvement by Booker. These allegations, circulating on social media, are purely speculative at this time. HT.com has been unable to independently verify these claims.