Fantasy football Week 1 inactives: Injury updates on Isaiah Likely, Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Bass and more

The NFL 2025 regular season has started, and so have the fantasy football picks. While players like Tyler Bass and Christian Kirk will miss the initial games due to injuries, the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Marvin Mims Jr are expected to return, as per ESPN. Here is all you need to know about the Fantasy football Week 1 inactives. Fantasy Football inactives: Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers may play in Sunday's game.(Getty Images via AFP)

NFL players ruled out in Week 1

Isaiah Likely, tight end for the Baltimore Ravens:

According to USA Today, Isaiah Likely suffered a foot fracture during training camp. He also had to undergo surgery on July 29. As per the outlet, Isaiah will not play in the week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Replacement Mark Andrews will have a heavier burden to carry in Likely’s absence, ESPN reported.

Tyler Bass, place kicker for the Buffalo Bills:

The Buffalo Bills have put their place kicker, Tyler Bass, on injured reserve due to a left hip/groin injury. According to the team’s website, Bass will miss at least the first four games this season, including the opening match against the Baltimore Ravens.

Christian Kirk, wide receiver for the Houston Texans:

As per ESPN, Christian Kirk will miss a few weeks of action due to a hamstring injury. Rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will have to fill in for Kirk.

Jaylen Wright, right back for the Miami Dolphins:

Jaylen Wright is currently dealing with a “knee issue”, CBS reported. ESPN reports that rookie Ollie Gordon II will replace Wright.

Chris Godwin Jr, wide receiver for Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Chris Godwin Jr will not return to the field until at least Week 5 due to an ankle injury, as per ESPN.

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons:

Mooney had limited practice because of a shoulder injury. He will miss today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the outlet said.

NFL players expected to return

Christian McCaffrey, running back for the San Francisco 49ers:

Although Christian McCaffrey had a calf injury, the running back recently said he was feeling great, as per ESPN. McCaffrey is likely to return for the San Francisco 49ers.

Marvin Mims Jr, wide receiver for the Denver Broncos:

While Marvin Mims Jr had a thigh injury, the Denver Broncos removed him from the injury report.

