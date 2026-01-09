Fiesta Bowl: The War and Treaty's rendition of National Anthem wins hearts, ‘So good’

The War and Treaty, a Nashville, Tennessee-based husband-and-wife soul duo, performed the national anthem at the 2026 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in Arizona. The performance turned heads ahead of a mouth-watering college football contest. It sparked a lot of positive reactions.

As the Miami Hurricanes vs. the Ole Miss Rebels battle it out for a spot in the CFB final, many continued to rave about The War and Treaty's national anthem rendition.

"I’d like to start a petition that allows The War and Treaty to do every single national anthem for every single big game," said one.