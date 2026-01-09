Fiesta Bowl: The War and Treaty's rendition of National Anthem wins hearts, ‘So good’
The War and Treaty, a Nashville duo, wowed fans with their national anthem performance at the 2026 Fiesta Bowl, earning praise on social media.
The War and Treaty, a Nashville, Tennessee-based husband-and-wife soul duo, performed the national anthem at the 2026 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in Arizona. The performance turned heads ahead of a mouth-watering college football contest. It sparked a lot of positive reactions.
As the Miami Hurricanes vs. the Ole Miss Rebels battle it out for a spot in the CFB final, many continued to rave about The War and Treaty's national anthem rendition.
"I’d like to start a petition that allows The War and Treaty to do every single national anthem for every single big game," said one.
“The War and Treaty just sang the best national anthem rendition I’ve heard in a long time,” said another.
“Can’t say I’m overly familiar with who War and Treaty is but that was one of the best National Anthem renditions I’ve heard," wrote one. “Fantastic way to kick off what should be an instant classic in the Fiesta Bowl.”
“The War and Treaty should be the top play tomorrow on Sports Center.” noted one.
“The War and Treaty are always amazing, and that guitarist was perfect!” added another. “Those chords, those key changes! Not flashy at all, but still was one of my favorite arrangements of the national anthem I’ve heard. Great start to the CFP semis tonight.”
Also read: For Bears and Packers, wild-card game is a rare playoff matchup in NFL's longest-running rivalry
Who Are 'The War And Treaty'?
The War and Treaty, based out of Nashville, comprise of husband-and-wife duo, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. Formed in 2014, the group of known for blending Southern soul, gospel, country, blues, folk, and Americana.
They gained attention with their 2018 debut album Healing Tide and have released multiple albums, including Hearts Town and Lover’s Game. They have received Grammy nominations (including Best New Artist) as well as multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music nominations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More