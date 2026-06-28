What are the allegations against Ryan Mendes? Cape Verde captain faces probe during FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is at the center of a serious police investigation during the FIFA World Cup, according to reports from Brazilian outlet Globo. The 36-year-old winger, who has played in all three of Cape Verde’s matches at the tournament, has been accused by a translator of an incident that allegedly took place during the team’s trip to New Zealand in March.

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes faces rape allegation (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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New Zealand Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, while FIFA says it is in contact with authorities.

Ryan Mendes faces investigation in New Zealand

The allegation was first reported by Globo, which said a Brazilian woman working as a translator for the Cape Verde team during their New Zealand tour filed a complaint with police after an incident in Auckland on March 27.

According to the report, the woman told investigators that Ryan Mendes entered her hotel room and attacked her before she was able to resist. Globo also reported that medical documents recorded injuries on several parts of her body. The outlet said the findings were later submitted to New Zealand Police, and the woman underwent a forensic examination as part of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand Police confirmed that an investigation is underway. However, authorities have not publicly identified the person being investigated, following the country’s privacy laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand Police confirmed that an investigation is underway. However, authorities have not publicly identified the person being investigated, following the country’s privacy laws. {{/usCountry}}

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FIFA responds as Cape Verde prepare for Argentina

Globo reported that the woman and her husband contacted both the Cape Verde Football Federation and FIFA, asking for Mendes to be prevented from playing at the World Cup while the case was being investigated.

The Cape Verde Football Federation reportedly declined to comment on the matter. FIFA, however, released a statement on Saturday acknowledging the situation.

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“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.

“As a general rule, it is important to understand that independent judicial bodies do not comment on allegations they may or may not have received, nor on whether or not there are ongoing investigations into the alleged cases. Any information they wish to share will be communicated at their discretion.

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“FIFA is in contact with the New Zealand authorities. Please understand that we cannot comment further at this time.”

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The development comes during a remarkable World Cup campaign for Cape Verde. The tournament debutants advanced from a group featuring Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia after drawing all three matches. Cape Verde finished second behind Spain and will now face defending champions Argentina in the last 32 on July 3.

It is important to note that no charges have been announced publicly, and the investigation remains ongoing.