'Sorry, I hit your car': Indian woman in New Zealand says stranger's note restored her faith in people

An Indian woman living in New Zealand shared an experience that began with worry but ended up restoring her faith in people. Taking to Instagram, Shreeya Gupte posted a video showing a handwritten note left on her car after it was hit while parked near her university. An Indian woman shared how a bus driver’s honesty and a stranger’s note turned a bad day into a kind one. (Instagram/shreeya_gupte21)

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In the clip, Gupte recalled returning to her car in the evening and spotting a message on the windscreen. She said the note immediately made her fear the worst, as she assumed she had become a victim of a hit and run incident.

She is heard saying: " 'Sorry, I hit your car.' That's probably the last thing you want to see on your windscreen. I was at uni when this happened. I had parked my car in the morning on the roadside parking and when I came back at 5:00 p.m., I saw this. I genuinely expected it to be a hit-and-run case. But the bus driver took responsibility. He left his name, phone number, and told me to contact the bus depot. The story does not end here. Something happened that completely restored my faith in people. A complete stranger witnessed all of this and he had the time and patience to grab a piece of cardboard, grab a marker, and write me a note. Bus driver hit your car, witness, contact, blah blah blah. Stuff like that happens. People are so so so kind."

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Stranger’s gesture wins praise The video showed how the bus driver accepted responsibility instead of leaving without a trace. However, what touched Gupte even more was the effort made by a stranger who witnessed the incident and left a separate note to ensure she knew what had happened.

Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption: "I genuinely thought I was about to have the worst day…Turns out, this became one of the nicest experiences I’ve had in New Zealand."

Watch the clip here: