'Sorry, I hit your car': Indian woman in New Zealand says stranger's note restored her faith in people
An Indian woman recalled how a bus driver took responsibility after hitting her parked car in New Zealand.
An Indian woman living in New Zealand shared an experience that began with worry but ended up restoring her faith in people. Taking to Instagram, Shreeya Gupte posted a video showing a handwritten note left on her car after it was hit while parked near her university.
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In the clip, Gupte recalled returning to her car in the evening and spotting a message on the windscreen. She said the note immediately made her fear the worst, as she assumed she had become a victim of a hit and run incident.
She is heard saying: " 'Sorry, I hit your car.' That's probably the last thing you want to see on your windscreen. I was at uni when this happened. I had parked my car in the morning on the roadside parking and when I came back at 5:00 p.m., I saw this. I genuinely expected it to be a hit-and-run case. But the bus driver took responsibility. He left his name, phone number, and told me to contact the bus depot. The story does not end here. Something happened that completely restored my faith in people. A complete stranger witnessed all of this and he had the time and patience to grab a piece of cardboard, grab a marker, and write me a note. Bus driver hit your car, witness, contact, blah blah blah. Stuff like that happens. People are so so so kind."
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Stranger’s gesture wins praise
The video showed how the bus driver accepted responsibility instead of leaving without a trace. However, what touched Gupte even more was the effort made by a stranger who witnessed the incident and left a separate note to ensure she knew what had happened.
Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption: "I genuinely thought I was about to have the worst day…Turns out, this became one of the nicest experiences I’ve had in New Zealand."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post drew several reactions from users, many of whom praised the honesty of the bus driver and the kindness of the stranger. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "This is exactly what the world needs more of: honesty." Another commented, "This is so sweet." A third user added, "New Zealand is a country where honesty is truly valued. That's why I love it." Sharing a similar experience, one person said, "The same thing happened to me." Another user reacted by saying, "In India, no one would even bother looking."
(Also read: Indian man shows ₹45 crore New Zealand villa, compares it with Gurgaon luxury flats: ‘Pollution bilkul bhi nahi’)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More