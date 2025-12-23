Gardner Minshew injury news: Bad news for Chiefs' season despite positive update on QB

Gardner Minshew of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 21.(Getty Images via AFP) Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew’s ACL isn’t torn, but his knee injury is season-ending; he’s on IR and out for 2025–26 after Mahomes’ injury. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs fans received a major update on quarterback Gardner Minshew, who injured his knee in the 26-9 defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. MRI tests revealed that Minshew's ACL is not torn, which could have significantly impacted his recovery time.

But, it's still devastating news for the Chiefs, as Minshew's knee injury is season-ending, and he will not play for the Chiefs again in the 2025-2026 NFL season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Minshew has been placed on injured reserve by the Chiefs, and he is not expected to return to the active roster this season.

The injury came as a big blow to the Chiefs, who lost their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also to a knee injury. Losing the backup in the very next game was among the worst fears of the fans, and exactly that happened on Sunday afternoon.

To bulk up the roster amid a last-ditch playoff push, the Chiefs are reportedly signing QB Shane Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad, Schefter reported.

What Happened To Gardner Minshew?

Minshew hurt his left knee early in the game. On the third play of the contest, he scrambled on a passing play and went down to the turf with what looked like a non-contact knee injury. He immediately grabbed his left knee and appeared to be in pain.

After the initial injury, Minshew attempted to continue but was noticeably limited, struggling with footwork and unable to make throws effectively. He finished with just 3 of 8 passes for 15 yards before being removed.

In the 2025 season, Gardner Minshew has played four games, completing six of 13 passing attempts for 37 yards.