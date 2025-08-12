‘Generational aura debt’: NASCAR racer Connor Zilisch on fall from car that broke collarbone

Connor Zilisch has taken his accident in rather good stride. The NASCAR driver suffered a nasty fall trying to exit his Chevrolet to celebrate him winning the Xfinity Series. Connor Zilisch's fall from his car left him with a broken collarbone.(Reuters)

The incident at Watkins Glen left the 19-year-old with a broken collarbone. Once Zilisch had greater clarity on his injury, the driver was back with his team, and was photographed in an arm sling.

Connor Zilisch laughs off NASCAR car fall

He's decided to laugh off the entire matter, sharing a video of his fall, which the original poster captioned, saying “NASCAR driver KO’s himself trying to get out of his car.”

The video from the day of the accident shows Connor climbing out of the window to celebrate the win, when he appears to lose his balance and fall, remaining still on the ground, before he's taken away.

Connor, reacting to this fall, said “Now that I know I’ll be alright, it’s gonna be tough to make a comeback from this generational aura debt.”

He added, “Dang, at least I won.”

Not just Connor, his father too is getting in on the fun

The funny streak seems to run in the Zilisch family, since not just Connor, but his father too had jokes about the fall.

“Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment,” his father, Jim, wrote on X.

Also Read | Connor Zilisch reveals broken collarbone after freak fall: What’s the recovery time?

The accident, which took place a couple of days back, had left many fans worried, but Connor provided an update soon after. “Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I'm out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse,” he had said.

Zilisch was also scheduled to compete for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen. However, after the fall, his team announced they were pulling the Chevy from the race.