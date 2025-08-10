Connor Zilisch's dad gives hilarious reaction to son's broken collarbone injury, reveals his ‘most embarrassing moment’

The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen on Saturday saw 19-year-old sensation Connor Zilisch win again in a highly challenging race. Zilisch made his debut at The Glen last year and won. It was his sixth victory of the season and his seventh overall. Connor Zilisch tumbled from the top of his car while rejoicing in victory lane. He was subsequently taken into an ambulance, put on a backboard, and driven to a hospital.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, Zilisch tumbled from the top of his car while rejoicing in victory lane. He was subsequently taken into an ambulance, put on a backboard, and driven to a hospital.

On Saturday night, Zilisch took to X to let racing fans know that he had suffered a broken collarbone. Meanwhile, his father chose to tweet in a more lighthearted manner.

“Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment,” his dad Jim Zilisch wrote.

Reacting to his post, one X user commented, “Bro, he's the one that eventually picks your nursing home 🤣”.

“Gonna have to follow Mr. Zilisch now,” another wrote.

“That was horrifying watching!! He’s extremely lucky. Wishing him a speedy and safe recovery,” one more chimed in.

Will Connor Zilisch compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race?

Following Zilisch's injury, Trackhouse Racing said that he and the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet would not be competing in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen.

After his win, Zilisch was spotted standing on the top of his car next to the window sill. The 19-year-old's feet suddenly fell causing him to crash awkwardly on his neck on the concrete. He was then transported to a hospital.

“Connor Zilisch has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is awake and alert,” NASCAR said in a statement.

Later, Zilisch shared his health update on X, saying that he is getting better.

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”