Giannis trade row over after Bucks issue positive update; ‘path is clear’

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after suffering an injury(AP) The Milwaukee Bucks addressed the trade rumors around two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade row could be over within hours. While the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major injury blow against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, a positive update came out before the game. Coach Doc Rivers forcefully denied that any discussions have taken place about the two-time NBA MVP's potential departure.

Rivers was responding to an ESPN report claiming Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had begun conversations with team officials to evaluate whether Milwaukee remained the long-term home for the Greek superstar. The coach was unequivocal: “there’s been no conversations.”

He went a step further, saying Antetokounmpo has never signaled a desire to move on. “Giannis has never asked to be traded, ever,” Rivers said. “I can’t make that more clear.”

Rumors around Antetokounmpo’s future have been simmering since the Bucks’ third straight first-round playoff exit last spring, a stretch that has raised questions about the organization’s trajectory. ESPN previously reported that the Bucks and New York Knicks explored trade concepts last August, though talks never advanced.

The report also said New York was the only destination Antetokounmpo would consider outside Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo later emphasized his faith in the roster and insisted he remained focused on the season ahead, while also acknowledging that his outlook could evolve. “I believe in this team,” he said then. “I believe in my teammates… I’m locked into whatever I have in front of me.” He added, “Now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that’s human, too.”

Milwaukee’s uneven start hasn’t helped ease the speculation. The Bucks entered Wednesday at 9-13, sitting 11th in the East after losing eight of nine. A seven-game slide included four games Antetokounmpo missed with a left adductor strain.

Rivers admitted the team’s struggles have intensified the outside noise. “Let’s just call a spade a spade,” he said. “We’re not playing well… now, this is the subject matter. It’s no more true than it was this summer.” He added that, based on conversations with players, the chatter hasn’t shaken the locker room, though he couldn’t guarantee it would stay that way.

Still, Rivers insisted Antetokounmpo’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I go to the source,” he said. “I talk to the source every single day – every single day – and he loves Milwaukee and he loves the Bucks.”

