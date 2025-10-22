Search
Wed, Oct 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton 'classless' for a postgame swipe at him

AP |
Published on: Oct 22, 2025 02:50 am IST

Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton 'classless' for a postgame swipe at him

NEW YORK — Russell Wilson fired back at Sean Payton on social media Tuesday, a little under 48 hours since the Denver Broncos' coach took a swipe at the New York Giants' backup quarterback who lost his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart following an 0-3 start.

Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton 'classless' for a postgame swipe at him
Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton 'classless' for a postgame swipe at him

“Classless… but not surprised….” Wilson said on X, formerly Twitter. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15 years later through the media.”

Wilson took his own jab at Payton, for whom he played for two seasons in 2022 and '23, by referencing the “Bounty Gate” scandal from 2009-11 with the New Orleans Saints. The NFL in 2012 found the team was rewarding players for hits on opponents with intent to injure, and Payton was suspended for a year.

Payton said after Denver's historic 33-32 comeback win on Sunday that the Giants “found a little spark with” Dart, who became the starter, and hinted that part of a conversation he had with New York owner John Mara included wanting to face Wilson instead.

“I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said, ‘We were hoping that change would’ve happened long after our game,'” Payton said.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade from Seattle when Payton returned to coaching three years ago following a stint in broadcasting and signed a five-year, $245 million extension. They went 8-9, then 10-7 and lost their only playoff game together before going through an ugly breakup.

Now a little over a month away from turning 37, Wilson spent last season with Pittsburgh before signing in free agency with the Giants.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton 'classless' for a postgame swipe at him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On