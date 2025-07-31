Gilbert Arenas' ex-girlfriend's cryptic post after gambling arrest: ‘To clear my head’

Gilbert Arenas' arrest has sent shockwaves across the NBA world. The former Memphis Grizzlies star and five others, including a suspected member of an Israeli organized crime group, were detained on suspicion of hosting illegal high-stakes poker games at a Los Angeles mansion, the Justice Department said. Gilbert Arenas and his ex-girlfriend Laura Govan share four children(AP and Instagram)

All six defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. They will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas arrested, Shannon Sharpe fired: Fans baffled at odd timing, ask ‘what is happening?’

Now, Arenas' ex-girlfriend and the mother of his four children, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni, Laura Govan, posted a cryptic video on social media. In an Instagram story showing her doing some painting, she wrote: ‘Needed to clear my head’.

Laura Govan posted a cryptic story on Instagram(Instagram)

However, it is unclear if her caption is linked to Gilbert Arenas' arrest. The former NBA player, a three-time All-Star, is yet to issue a statement.

Arenas, 43, has also been indicted on charges of making false statements to federal investigators. The indictment refers to Arenas as "Agent Zero," a nod to his nickname during his time with the Washington Wizards.

Federal authorities allege that from September 2021 to July 2022, the group operated high-stakes ‘Pot Limit Omaha’ poker games out of a residence in Encino, California. Players were charged a ‘rake’, or cut of the pot, while the games featured services from women who served drinks, gave massages, and 'offered companionship'.

These women were reportedly required to pay a percentage of their earnings to the organizers. Chefs, valets, and armed security were also hired to support the illicit operation.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers gushes about married life, says ‘I have the most incredible wife’

The Israeli defendant faces additional charges of marriage fraud and falsifying immigration documents. Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

Arenas, known for his scoring prowess and colorful persona, including nicknames like 'Hibachi' for his ability to heat up offensively, averaged 20.7 points per game during his 11-year NBA career. His most successful stint came with the Wizards between 2004 and 2011, where he earned three All-Star selections.

However, his career took a downturn in 2010 after a locker room incident involving firearms with teammate Javaris Crittenton, leading to a suspension for the remainder of the season. Arenas briefly returned to the NBA before playing in China in 2012–13, never making another league appearance.

His son, Alijah Arenas, a standout high school player in Los Angeles, is currently a freshman at the University of Southern California. His college debut is delayed as he recovers from knee surgery, with rehab expected to take several months.