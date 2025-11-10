Katie Stengel scored in the first minute of stoppage time off a set piece in overtime as visiting Gotham FC stunned the top-seeded Kansas City Current 2-1 in an NWSL quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon. Gotham FC stun top-seeded Current in NWSL quarterfinals

Jess Carter got a free kick after being fouled by KC's Allyson Sentnor. Kayla Duran got the ball outside the box and flicked it to Jaedyn Shaw, who spotted Stengel. Stengel eluded her defender and sent No. 8 Gotham FC to a third straight semifinal by getting a left-footed shot past goalie Lorena and into the top left corner.

After Gotham blew a 1-0 lead late in regulation, Stengel's dramatic goal set up a semifinal meeting at Orlando and ended Gotham's 11-game skid against the Current across all competitions.

Shaw scored in the 68th minute to give Gotham FC the lead and a chance at the upset. Six minutes into an 11-minute stoppage time, Ellie Wheeler tied it for Kansas City.

Shaw gave Gotham the lead after getting a pass from Emily Sonnett along the left side before Kayla Sharples could clear the ball. Shaw eluded Sharples as she charged into the box and scored past Lorena in the bottom left corner.

During stoppage time, Wheeler took a pass from Lo'eau LaBonta along the right side and made a move around Stengel. Her left-footed shot sailed by Gotham's Lilly Reale and trickled past goalie Ann-Katrin Berger, who attempted a diving save.

Berger finished with seven saves while Lorena made three saves.

Kansas City saw its season ended despite finishing 29 points ahead of Gotham FC. The Current took their first home loss since July 6, 2024.

