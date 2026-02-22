Hawks hunting better home results against Nets

The Atlanta Hawks will try to reverse their lack of success at home on Sunday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

This is the second contest of a five-game homestand for Atlanta, which has a 10-16 record at home. The Hawks have the worst home-court record among the teams in either conference who are currently among the 10 postseason qualifiers. Only New Orleans, Sacramento and Brooklyn have fewer home victories than the Hawks.

Atlanta was lifeless in losing its first game of the homestand on Friday, 128-97 to Miami. The Hawks erased a 15-point lead to tie the game in the second quarter but quickly faded again and trailed by as many as 34 points.

Coach Quin Snyder admitted his club needs to find a way to generate more offense.

"Whether that means running or movement, that's going to be key for us," Snyder said. "We're at a point where guys are learning new roles, but the end game is the same."

The newcomers acquired before the trade deadline CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert and Jock Landale still are sorting out their roles. Since joining the Hawks, McCollum is averaging 19.0 points, Kispert is averaging 9.6 and Landale is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

"I didn't think we were playing poorly offensively and we hung in there with our defense," Snyder said. "There's a point when you know the toughness that's required to kind of keep your focus and continue to sustain when you're missing shots."

Atlanta's Jalen Johnson is coming off a triple-double against the Heat. It was his 11th of the season, the most in the Eastern Conference, and a single-season franchise record. He is averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

"I think it's just staying with the game plan," Johnson said. "I think when we're consistent with the game plan and we come out executing the game plan, that's when you know we're at our best. I don't think we did a good job but we've got to regroup and hopefully stay together for a long stretch. Our chances are right in front of us."

The Nets have lost three straight games and were beaten 105-86 at Oklahoma City on Friday. Brooklyn trailed by as many as 20 points and could make no headway against an OKC team that played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

The Nets are hopeful that Michael Porter Jr. can find his shooting touch. He was only 6 of 16 from the field and 1 of 9 on 3-pointers against the Thunder and still finished with 22 points. Porter averages a team-high 24.7 points with 7.2 rebounds.

"I felt that we competed better," Porter said. "It was better than and hopefully we can finish the road trip with a win."

Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez said, "We'll move on to Atlanta and try to be 1% better. I think we were better than we were in Cleveland and if we're better in Atlanta that means we're trending in the positive way and that's what we want to do."

This is the second of four games between the two clubs. Atlanta built a 13-point halftime lead and won 117-112 in Brooklyn on Oct. 29.

Field Level Media

