Heisman Trophy 2025: Meet Fernando Mendoza’s father, the doctor who shaped the QB’s journey

Fernando Mendoza steals the show at 2025 College Football Awards(AP) Here is everything you need to know about Fernando Mendoza's father, Fernando Mendoza Sr., who is a doctor in Miami, Florida. The 2025 College Football Awards on Friday put the spotlight on Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The 22-year-old emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping the top awards at the ceremony.

Mendoza was awarded the Maxwell Award for the most outstanding player and the Davey O’Brien Award, which is traditionally given to the nation’s top quarterback, as reported by Reuters news agency.

This came after he helped Indiana to reach a 13-0 start to the season, a Big Ten title (first since 1967), and the No. 1 seed in the college football playoffs.

Mendoza is next eying the Heisman Trophy, which is all set to be announced from the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday, December 13. Mendoza is competing against Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.

Who is Fernando Mendoza?

Born on October 1, 2003, Mendoza hails from Florida's Miami and grew up in a Cuban-American family. He attended Christopher Columbus High School and later started his college career in 2022 with the California Golden Bears.

Earlier this year, he got transferred to Indiana, where his younger brother, Alberto, currently serves as his backup quarterback, as per College Football Network.

Father’s influence behind Fernando Mendoza’s rise

His father, Fernando Mendoza Sr., a doctor by profession, has played a pivotal role in guiding his son throughout his football career.

He is currently serving at the Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists in Florida's Miami. Mendoza Sr. is a specialist in Emergency Medicine at the hospital, according to The Sporting News.

As per College Football Network, Mendoza Sr. attended Brown University and served in the rowing crew there. He is also said to have been a high school football teammate of Miami’s Mario Cristobal.

The Indiana quarterback earlier said that all his grandparents were born and raised in Cuba, with three of them hailing from Havana and one from Santiago.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the hardship that they’ve been through coming over and the whole part of being an immigrant, starting from the ground up and really laying a foundation,” Mendoza told On3.

FAQs

What's the schedule for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony?

The event takes place at 8 PM ET on Saturday, December 13. It will be held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Who is the host?

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony is being hosted by Chris Fowler, with a focus on the best of college football competing against each other.

Who bagged the honour last year?

Travis Hunter was given the award last year.