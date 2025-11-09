Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
Hellums, Army dominate the clock and edge Temple 14-13

AP |
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 02:05 am IST

Hellums, Army dominate the clock and edge Temple 14-13

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Cale Hellums ran for 118 yards and a touchdown as the quarterback helped Army dominate the clock for a 14-13 win over Temple on Saturday.

The Black Knights kept the ball 15 more minutes than the Owls .

Temple punted the ball away with 9:53 left in the game and never got another snap as Army ran 18 plays to run out the clock. The drive started on the Army 42. The Black Knights converted a fourth-and-1 on the Temple 35 and another from the 14. Army finished the day 4 of 5 on fourth downs, 7 of 14 on third.

The Owls were ready to concede a touchdown but Hellums slid at the Temple 4, kept the ball for 3 yards on the next play and had a pair of kneel downs to wrap it up.

Army had an 11-play, 73-yard drive to take a 7-0 on a 7-yard run by Jake Rendina early in the second quarter.

A field goal on the last play of the first half gave Temple a 10-7 lead but Hellums' 3-yard run capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive, taking up 8:21, to open the second half for Army's final points.

The only other possession of the third quarter ended in a Temple field goal with 22 seconds left.

Hellums was 1 of 3 for 26 yards. Temple quarterback Evan Simon was 15 of 25 for 157 yards with a 2-yard TD toss to Colin Chase.

