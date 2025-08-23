How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur? Time, TV channel, live streaming

Manchester City and Tottenham will face each other on Saturday in an early-season clash between two of the Premier League’s top teams. Manchester City face Tottenham Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET in an early-season Premier League test.(REUTERS)

Both sides started the season with strong wins. Manchester City beat Wolverhampton 4-0 away, while Tottenham earned a 3-0 home win over newly-promoted Burnley.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham?

Premier League coverage in the US will air on NBC Universal platforms, including NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Most matches will stream live on Peacock, which starts at $11 per month or $110 per year. However, some games (such as the August 15 opener) won’t be available there. Viewers without cable who want access to non-Peacock matches or full live TV options can try monthly services like DirecTV, Sling TV, or Fubo, according to Business Insider report.

DirecTV’s MySports plan includes USA, NBC, and about 20 other major sports channels like TNT and ESPN. It also offers access to ESPN Plus. The plan costs $70 a month, but new users can try it free for five days. NBC and other local channels can vary by region, so check your local listings before signing up.

Amazon Prime will stream the Premier League match internationally, including in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada. In Canada, it will also be available on DAZN, fuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network. Viewers in Mexico can watch on Tubi, Caliente TV and FOX.

What time is Manchester City vs. Tottenham?

Saturday’s match starts at 7:30 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The teams faced each other three times last season, twice in league play and once in the Carabao Cup. Tottenham won two of those games and outscored City 6-2 overall, according to USA Today.

Manchester City finished third last season, ending a run of four straight Premier League titles. Tottenham placed 17th but won the UEFA Europa League to qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League.