Kevin De Bruyne's statue outside Etihad Stadium? Manchester City says YES!

Kevin De Bruyne bid an emotional farewell to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, as Manchester City marked his final home appearance with a tribute fitting for a club legend. The talented midfielder, now 33 and having shone in sky blue for a decade, is set to leave this summer. Manchester City's Belgian midfielder #17 Kevin De Bruyne reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.(AFP)

Moments after City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, supporters posted a tribute video for De Bruyne, teammates gave him a guard of honour and he received messages from people close to him and former teammates. Man City then announced that a statue of De Bruyne has been commissioned and will soon join the icons outside the Etihad.

ALSO READ| Kevin de Bruyne might play alongside Lionel Messi as Inter Miami hold Manchester City maestro's discovery rights: Report

“It means I will always be part of this club,” De Bruyne said after the game. “Whenever I come back with family and friends, I will be able to see myself so I will always be here.”

The Belgium international now takes his place among Manchester City’s all-time greats, alongside former teammates Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, and David Silva. He’ll also stand with club legends from decades past, including Mike Summerbee, Francis Lee and Colin Bell.

De Bruyne's Man City journey

De Bruyne played for Wolfsburg before joining Manchester City in 2015 and swiftly proved himself a top midfielder. He has helped Manchester United win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League by playing 421 games, netting 108 goals and making 177 assists.

“You just want to do well and win, and then when you win you want to win more,” he said, per the New York Times.

ALSO READ| Kevin De Bruyne makes shock announcement; midfielder to leave Manchester City: 'Nothing about this is easy'

“We’ve had five, six parades, that’s been incredible. To witness everything that goes around it the city, and all the moments with my team-mates, there’s too many to count. It’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Though De Bruyne hasn’t revealed where he’ll play next, reports suggest MLS side Chicago Fire is leading the race to sign him.