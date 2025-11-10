After the Miami Dolphins parted ways with general manager Chris Grier following a 28-6 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, fans have been concerned about coach Mike McDaniel’s career. The Dolphins opened with three straight losses after coming into their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills at 2-7. Miami followed up a 34-10 win at Atlanta with a 28-6 flop vs. Baltimore. While De'Von Achane and company ran for 87 yards, Tua Tagovailoa went on to toss his 11th interception against what is being considered one of the NFL's worst defenses this season. Is Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel? Where head coach's job stands after string of losses (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

That run game was actually McDaniel's area of expertise coming from Kyle Shanahan's system in San Francisco to the Dolphins in 2022. The offense dropped from first in 2023 to 18th last year, and now 27th past the midway point in 2025, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Several sports pundits believe McDaniel will be fired at some point this season, even though he still remains in his position. The team, however, is inclined to at least wait until after the season, according to the outlet. Miami, notably, has not let go of a coach in-season since Joe Philbin after a 1-3 start back in 2015.

Where Mike McDaniel’s job stands now

McDaniel's job is safe, at least for now. ESPN insider Adam Schefter posted on October 31 that McDaniel would stay "for the remainder of the season at least.” This made fans believe he could come back in 2026.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that McDaniel's status was "up in the air” before Miami’s October 30 game against the Ravens. Before a loss at Buffalo on September 18, Rapoport suggested that owner Stephen Ross would only consider firing McDaniel if fans stopped showing up, or if he lost the locker room.

Should McDaniel be fired, he will not be the first head coach fired this season. On October 13, the Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start.