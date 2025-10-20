Is George Kittle playing tonight vs Falcons? Latest on the 49ers WR amid return from injury

While the injury woes continued for the San Francisco 49ers, there is some good news as they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Star wide receiver George Kittle marks his much-anticipated return to the active roster after spending five weeks out. After six weeks of recovery, he was moved to the active roster from the injured reserve and is expected to feature on SNF. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Kittle injured his hamstring in the Week 1 clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Though a 'severe' injury, he did not require surgery but had to go through six weeks of extensive rehabilitation. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in the presser before the Falcons game Sunday that Kittle is expected to play "unrestricted."

The return of George Kittle gives a huge boost to the 49ers' offense, even as the quarterback Brock Purdy remains injured and Mac Jones substitutes in his place. Though it remains to be seen how Mac Jones and George Kittle gel as the team's match progresses, what's clear is that Kittle's presence on the wideout will give Jones the opportunity to explore his whole arsenal of throws.

49ers Injury Woes: Who's Out And Who's Back?

The 49ers' injury woes at the very start of the season have been a major joy killer for 49ers fans, as they hoped to repeat their feat of making it to the Super Bowl and not lose it this time. But, as things on the injury front become slightly better, coach Kyle Shanahan is looking for an overhaul in the 49ers roster.

Along with Robinson, defensive tackle Kevin Givens has also returned from the injured reserve. Offensive lineman Nick Zakelj was promoted from the practice squad. And to much relief to 49ers fans, there is good news on the QB front, as well, as Brock Purdy is set to make a return to the squad in Week 8. He has almost recovered from the turf-toe injury.

But on the other hand, last week, linebacker Fred Warner suffered a major injury, which is season-ending. Along with him, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also out. Meanwhile, the 49ers waived Brayden Willis to accommodate some of the changes.