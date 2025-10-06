Is Hailee Steinfeld at the Bills vs Patriots game tonight? Josh Allen's wife spotted at Bills practice

Singer and actor Hailee Steinfeld is one of the high-profile wives and girlfriends in the National Football League. Steinfeld, who married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen earlier this year, has started taking a deep interest in the NFL. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen exchanged vows in California on May 31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)

In fact, she joined the Buffalo Bills at their practice last week as the team prepared for the game against the New England Patriots on Week 5. After that, many wondered if Steinfeld was at the stadium for the Sunday Night Football event.

Is Hailee Steinfeld At The Patriots Game?

As of now, Hailee Steinfeld has not been spotted at the Buffalo Bills' NFL game against the New England Patriots. She has not been spotted on the broadcast, nor has there been any footage or photos of her at the stadium for the game on Sunday. She also did not post anything on her social media handles about making an appearance at the game.

Hailee Steinfeld 'Rare' Patriots Visit

Speculation about Steinfeld possibly attending the game on Sunday Night Football increased after her surprise visit sparked speculation of a possible presence on Sunday.

Steinfeld, who would frequently be spotted at Bills games in the past, has largely stayed away from Bills games this season. She was last spotted in incognito mode with her family at the Bills Week 1 game. Thus, it was because of her long absence from the Bills that last week's visit to the Bills was even more noteworthy.

During her visit, Steinfeld posed for photographs with the Bills' Hall of Fame wide receiver, Andre Reed. Her father, Pete Steinfeld, was also seen in the background of the photo as she and Josh Allen posed with Reed.

Recently, the 'Sinners' star revealed that the fall and the winter are offseason for her as there not many projects during this time. Thus, she revealed that she attends the game at home in Buffalo in the weekends.

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life.When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me."