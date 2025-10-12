Is John Mateer playing vs Texas? Latest on QB's hand injury ahead of Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback John Mateer is gearing up to play in the Saturday game against Texas Longhorns. The 21-year-old had a surgery for a broken bone in his right hand, which is his throwing hand, 17 days back. However, he is now going to be a part today's chapter in the Red River Rivalry. Before he suffered the injury John Mateer was a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after putting up splendid performances. (X/@ParkerThune)

Videos showed Mateer ahead of the game.

“Quarterback John Mateer is listed as available in the final SEC injury report”, University of Oklahoma's student news organization said. Further clips from ahead of the game showed Mateer doing warmup throws.

Sports Illustrated Sooners reporter said that Mateer was spent a few minutes in the tunnel throwing a squishy ball against a wall before making his way onto the field. After stretching there, he began to throw balls ahead of the game.

The depth chart of the two teams shared on X also showed Mateer listed as the QB for the Sooners.

The other two QBs are Michael Hawkins Jr and Whitt Neubauer.

Latest on John Mateer's injury

A local journalist reported that Mateer had “some sort of wrap thing on his thumb.”

However, the third SEC availability report on Friday night listed Mateer as probable to play against Texas. He was listed as questionable on Wednesday and probable on Thursday too, prior to that.

Mateer missed the Sooners' game last week which was against Kent State owing to the injury. Michael Hawkins Jr started in his place and passed for 162 yards, and threw three touchdowns in a blowout win for them.

John Mateer stats

John Mateer, who played at Washington State prior to this, has had a good 2025 season with Oklahoma which includes 1,215 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 190 rushing yards with 5 rushing touchdowns through four games. Further, Mateer completed 67.4 percent of his passes and had 3 interceptions.