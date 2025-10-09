NORMAN, Okla. — The future looked bleak for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables a year ago. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables leads Sooners to No. 6 ranking after team finished 6-7 last year

The Sooners were blown out by Texas, and a fanbase that warmly embraced him after he replaced Lincoln Riley turned on him midway through his third season.

The next week, an error-filled blowout home loss to South Carolina led Venables to fire his offensive coordinator. Though the roster was besieged with injuries, a fanbase spoiled by past success didn’t care and blamed him for the disappointing results.

The tide started to turn about a month later when a severely outmanned Oklahoma squad stunned No. 7 Alabama 24-3. The Sooners finished with a 6-7 record but showed enough late in the season for Venables to get another shot.

This season, sixth-ranked Sooners already have wins over Michigan and Auburn, and now the fanbase is thinking about the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma has the nation’s best defense in several categories heading into Saturday’s rivalry game against Texas in Dallas.

“I like this team,” Venables said. “I like where we’re at right now. Have an excellent staff. Tremendous leadership in our locker room. Guys that I’ve been bragging on for a while, both sides of the ball.”

Venables took over calling the defensive plays this season, and the Sooners have responded by allowing their fewest points through five games since 1987. Oklahoma leads the nation in total defense, surrendering just 193 yards per game. The Sooners rank second nationally in passing yards allowed and fifth in rushing yards allowed . They are tied for the national lead in sacks with 4.2 per game and lead the nation in third down conversion defense .

“He’s recruited the players that fit his style,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “They’re very active up front, very athletic group, multitude of pressures, multitude of coverages. I think they lead the SEC in about everything.”

The defensive line is the heartbeat of the unit. Defensive end Taylor Wein has 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Defensive end R Mason Thomas has three sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson has three sacks and defensive tackle Gracen Halton has a fumble return for a touchdown.

Sophomore defensive tackle David Stone has been disruptive all season and was rewarded with his first start last week against Kent State. Defensive tackle Damonic Williams and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. are seniors who have four starts this season.

On offense, the Sooners brought in Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and Washington State quarterback John Mateer after last season’s struggles. The unit is much improved, with Mateer establishing himself as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

Mateer suffered a hand injury against Auburn that makes his status uncertain for Saturday’s game. Though he is listed as questionable, Texas is preparing for him. Mateer has passed for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 190 yards and five scores in four games this season.

Isaiah Sategna, a transfer from Arkansas, leads the Sooners with 26 catches and 359 yards. Deion Burks has 25 catches for 375 yards and converted linebacker Jaren Kanak has 20 receptions for 328 yards at tight end.

True freshman Tory Blaylock has emerged as the top running back with 257 yards and three touchdowns. Jaydn Ott, a transfer from California, is starting to find his footing after recovering from a shoulder injury that limited him in camp.

The special teams units are playing well, too. Punter Grayson Miller ranks second nationally with 49.8 yards per kick. Kicker Tate Sandell has made 9 of 10 field goals this season with a long of 55 yards.

And for the most part, the Sooners have avoided injury.

“It’s hard to judge what kind of a team that we could have been last year,” Venables said. “Lost momentum, if you will. But proud of the fight that our guys had a year ago.”

That fight has carried over and helped build a positive culture and good chemistry.

“It’s harder than ever to have a selfless team,” Venables said. “That’s why I have a great appreciation for this team. They’ve been present, they’ve been about the team, they’ve been a group that’s been on a mission that has been very hungry.”

