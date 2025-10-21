Is Steph Curry still married to Ayesha? All on NBA star’s marriage amid divorce rumors

Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about her early views on marriage and motherhood. Ayesha, in a viral statement, said she did not initially plan to get married and have kids. This quickly snowballed into baseless online rumors about a potential divorce from the NBA star. Is Stephen Curry still married? All on NBA star’s marriage to Ayesha amid divorce rumors(Instagram/stephencurry30)

Are Ayesha and Stephen Curry still married?

Yes, Ayesha and Stephen Curry are still happily married. Steph Curry tied the knot with Ayesha Curry on July 30, 2011. As per People magazine, the two first met at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2003. Although Ayesha flirted with the NBA player a few times, the two remained good friends until 2008, as per the outlet.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ayesha Curry recalled their first date in 2008. “I picked him up in my '98 Astro van,” she told Kimmel. “He had on 3XL shorts, so that's a sign of the times. It was our first official date,” Ayesha added.

In an interview with People magazine, Ayesha Curry said she was impressed by Stephen's demeanor on their first date. Ayesha, who runs the International Smoke restaurant, told the outlet that she found the NBA star to be “funny and silly."

The duo tied the knot a year after Stephen Curry proposed to Ayesha in July 2010.

There are no official statements or credible reports suggesting any trouble in their marriage.

Ayesha Curry on marriage and children

During her latest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ayesha Curry opened up about her initial views on marriage and children. She told host Alex Cooper that she initially wanted to avoid marriage to excel in her career.

"I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was going to be ‘career girl,’ and that’s it,” Ayesha said.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha welcomed their first daughter, Riley Elizabeth Curry, in 2012.

Ayesha said she “didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore” after she was pregnant with Riley.

