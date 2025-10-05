Jackson Chourio injury update: What happened to Brewers star vs Cubs? First details

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio left Tuesday’s postseason game with a possible hamstring injury, just after making MLB history with three hits in the first two innings. The 21-year-old pulled up while beating out an infield single in the second inning. Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he is checked on by the trainer and Manager Pat Murphy(Getty Images via AFP)

The play drove in his third run of the game and extended Milwaukee’s lead to 9-1 over the Chicago Cubs. Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw had fielded the grounder but couldn’t get the out at first.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy quickly removed Chourio after noticing him clutching his leg. “It’s scary,” Murphy told TBS during the broadcast. “It’s the same hamstring, and so we’re worried about it.”

Chourio previously spent a month on the injured list this season with a hamstring strain suffered in late July, also against the Cubs. Despite the setback, he closed his second MLB season with 21 home runs and 21 stolen bases across 131 games.

The Brewers announced that Chourio left with right hamstring tightness. Before the injury, he had already made a major impact. He sparked a six-run first inning with a leadoff double and later added a two-run single. It continued a postseason trend for the young outfielder, who hit .455 with two home runs in last year’s NL Wild Card Series against the Mets.