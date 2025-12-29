Jaelan Phillips injury update: Positive news for Eagles after scary scenes vs Bills; ‘hurt badly’
Jaelan Phillips injury news: The Philadelphia Eagles got a massive injury scare early in their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills
Jaelan Phillips injury news: The Philadelphia Eagles got a massive injury scare early in their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips went down in the second quarter only minutes after he forced Josh Allen to cough up the football.
However, a positive update came in from the field. Sideline reporters noted that Phillips exited the field under his own power.
Jaelan Phillips injury update
Phillips remained down on the field after getting hurt. Soon after he received medical attention, the star LB was able to limp off the field and was taken to the medical tent for further evaluation.
He emerged from the tent and had his helmet on the sideline.
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Offense
WR: A.J. Brown; Darius Cooper
LT: Jordan Mailata
LG: Landon Dickerson; Brett Toth
C: Cam Jurgens; Drew Kendall
RG: Tyler Steen; Matt Pryor
RT: Lane Johnson; Fred Johnson
TE: Dallas Goedert; Grant Calcaterra; Kylen Granson; Cameron Latu
WR: Jahan Dotson; Britain Covey
WR: DeVonta Smith
RB: Saquon Barkley; Will Shipley; Tank Bigsby; A.J. Dillon
QB: Jalen Hurts; Tanner McKee; Sam Howell
Defense
EDGE: Nolan Smith Jr.; Jalyx Hunt
DT: Jalen Carter; Byron Young
DT: Jordan Davis; Ty Robinson
DT: Moro Ojomo
EDGE: Jaelan Phillips; Brandon Graham; Joshua Uche
LB: Zack Baun; Jeremiah Trotter Jr.; Smael Mondon Jr.
LB: Nakobe Dean; Jihaad Campbell
CB: Quinyon Mitchell; Jakorian Bennett
CB: Adoree' Jackson; Kelee Ringo
NCB: Cooper DeJean; Michael Carter II; Mac McWilliams
S: Reed Blankenship
S: Marcus Epps; Sydney Brown
Special Teams
P: Braden Mann
K: Jake Elliott
H: Braden Mann
LS: Charley Hughlett
PR: Britain Covey
KR: Will Shipley; Britain Covey
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.