Jaelan Phillips injury update: Positive news for Eagles after scary scenes vs Bills; ‘hurt badly’

Jaelan Phillips #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field following a game against the Detroit Lions(Getty Images via AFP) Jaelan Phillips injury news: The Philadelphia Eagles got a massive injury scare early in their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills Jaelan Phillips injury news: The Philadelphia Eagles got a massive injury scare early in their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips went down in the second quarter only minutes after he forced Josh Allen to cough up the football.

However, a positive update came in from the field. Sideline reporters noted that Phillips exited the field under his own power.

Jaelan Phillips injury update

Phillips remained down on the field after getting hurt. Soon after he received medical attention, the star LB was able to limp off the field and was taken to the medical tent for further evaluation.

He emerged from the tent and had his helmet on the sideline.

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Offense

WR: A.J. Brown; Darius Cooper

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Landon Dickerson; Brett Toth

C: Cam Jurgens; Drew Kendall

RG: Tyler Steen; Matt Pryor

RT: Lane Johnson; Fred Johnson

TE: Dallas Goedert; Grant Calcaterra; Kylen Granson; Cameron Latu

WR: Jahan Dotson; Britain Covey

WR: DeVonta Smith

RB: Saquon Barkley; Will Shipley; Tank Bigsby; A.J. Dillon

QB: Jalen Hurts; Tanner McKee; Sam Howell

Defense

EDGE: Nolan Smith Jr.; Jalyx Hunt

DT: Jalen Carter; Byron Young

DT: Jordan Davis; Ty Robinson

DT: Moro Ojomo

EDGE: Jaelan Phillips; Brandon Graham; Joshua Uche

LB: Zack Baun; Jeremiah Trotter Jr.; Smael Mondon Jr.

LB: Nakobe Dean; Jihaad Campbell

CB: Quinyon Mitchell; Jakorian Bennett

CB: Adoree' Jackson; Kelee Ringo

NCB: Cooper DeJean; Michael Carter II; Mac McWilliams

S: Reed Blankenship

S: Marcus Epps; Sydney Brown

Special Teams

P: Braden Mann

K: Jake Elliott

H: Braden Mann

LS: Charley Hughlett

PR: Britain Covey

KR: Will Shipley; Britain Covey