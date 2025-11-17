JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back from the worst collapse in franchise history by thumping the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6 on Sunday behind rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and rookie Bhaysul Tuten. Jaguars rebound from historic loss with a dominant 35-6 win against Chargers

Coming off a 36-29 debacle at Houston during which they blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars showed no lingering effects from the crushing setback against a division rival.

It might have helped that they faced the Chargers , who traveled across the country for an early start while potentially looking ahead to their bye.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team was a complete no-show, finishing with 135 yards and just eight first downs.

Lawrence’s 1-yard TD pass to Tim Patrick in the fourth gave Jacksonville more cushion than it had against the Texans, and Etienne’s second TD run of the game – this one coming after Antonio Johnson returned an interception 43 yards – sent visiting fans scampering for the exits.

Harbaugh pulled Justin Herbert with the game out of reach, turning to backup Trey Lance for the final 11 minutes.

The Chargers had little room to run and no time to pass, the result of a makeshift offensive line that included recently acquired left tackle Trevor Penning making his debut. Harbaugh also benched right guard Mekhi Becton to start the second half.

Herbert was sacked twice and hurried way more often. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 81 yards and lost his third consecutive start against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville found much more success on the ground, getting 74 yards from Tuten and 73 from Etienne.

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen broke the franchise sacks record that stood for more than 20 years. Hines-Allen notched No. 56 of his seven-year career when he took down Herbert in the second quarter.

Hines-Allen opened the season trailing Tony Brackens by two. Brackens played for Jacksonville between 1996 and 2003. Hines-Allen struggled to reach the mark and even acknowledged feeling pressure to get it done.

It took him until the team’s 10th game to get his third sack of the season. He received an ovation from the home crowd and plenty of acknowledgements from his teammates and coaches.

Chargers: RB Kimani Vidal injured his left thigh in the second quarter, but later returned.

Jaguars: CB Greg Newsome injured his right ankle in the first quarter and was ruled out at halftime. ... DE Travon Walker injured his right knee early in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return. ... Tuten tweaked his right ankle in the fourth.

Chargers: Get a much-needed bye week before hosting the Raiders on Nov. 30.

Jaguars: Play at Arizona next Sunday.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.