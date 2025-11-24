Jahmyr Gibbs rescues Lions with long TD run in OT for 34-27 win over Giants Jahmyr Gibbs rescues Lions with long TD run in OT for 34-27 win over Giants DETROIT — Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the first snap of overtime after Jake Bates matched a career high with a 59-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 34-27 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

New York had a chance to extend the game, but turned it over on downs at the Detroit 31 when Aidan Hutchinson sacked Jameis Winston.

The Lions entered the game out of the playoff picture, trailed by double digits multiple times and rallied to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years.

They wouldn't have pulled it off without Gibbs, who had a career-high 264 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

The dual-threat running back had a career-high 219 yards rushing — the third-highest total in team history — and two touchdowns along with 45 yards receiving and another score.

Filling in for injured rookie Jaxson Dart, Winston had a 33-yard touchdown reception and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass on trick plays in regulation.

The Giants lost their sixth straight game and fifth this season after leading in the fourth quarter.

In his second game as New York's interim coach, Mike Kafka made a risky decision late that ended up working in Detroit's favor.

With the Giants leading 27-24, Devin Singletary was stopped for a 4-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 2. Instead of kicking a short field goal, Kafka went for it, and Winston's pass to Theo Johnson was incomplete, ending a 14-play, 86-yard drive with no points.

Detroit took advantage. Bates connected on his long field goal with 28 seconds left, giving Jared Goff another opportunity to put the ball in Gibbs' hands.

Giants: At New England on Monday, Dec. 1.

Lions: Host Green Bay on Thanksgiving Day.

