Jake Moody's FG blunders vs Seahawks could cost his job; Kyle Shanahan left fuming

Jake Moody is in deep trouble. The San Francisco 49ers kicker almost cost his team the Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with some serious field goal blunders, and Kyle Shanahan was visibly upset. Now, a 49ers legend says that Moody might lose his job. San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after making a field goal vs Seahawks(AP)

Late in the first half, Moody missed a 27-yard attempt that would have given San Francisco the lead. Instead, the 49ers went into the locker room trailing 10-7. Later, the Seahawks made a 48-yard FG, only salt to Moody's fairly fresh wounds. Coach Shanahan even denied the placekicker a chance in the third quarter.

At halftime, Shanahan told Fox Sports' Pam Oliver he had ‘no words’. A video showed the coach mouthing a few harsh words on the sideline.

Fans, too, were frustrated. “Every single Niner fan would have cut Jake Moody. Every single one of them,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Jake Moody should walk home. The game ended right but it wouldn't have to be so ugly if he had been able to hit from under 40yrds out,” another one added.

Jake Moody's job at risk?

Former San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman didn't hold back. “Jake Moody... just don’t understand. Kickers aren’t hard to find and plenty of pretty good ones out there,” he wrote in a social media post.

After Sherman's post, Moody missed a 36-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked in the third quarter.

“Another Negative play for Moody. Blocked FG isn’t all on him by any means but this is a bad sequence for him,” the former CB added.

Moody was coming off a rocky 2024 campaign where he connected on just 70.6% of his field-goal attempts (24 of 34). Over the offseason, he switched from a three-step to a two-step approach on field goals. Yet those tweaks failed to deliver results in Week 1.