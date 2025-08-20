Jannik Sinner’s recovery from ‘physical, psychological stress’ mapped out ahead of US Open after Cincinnati scare

Jannik Sinner is racing against time to recover for the 2025 US Open, which begins this Sunday in New York. He had earlier withdrawn from the new-look US Open mixed doubles campaign, where he was slated to partner Katerina Siniakova. The Italian fell ill during the Cincinnati Open final on Monday. Jannik Sinner (ITA) sits on his bench after retiring from his match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) during the Cincinnati Open(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Masters 1000 title clash, Sinner, who was defending his crown, dropped the opening seven points, was broken three times in succession, and retired trailing 0-5 in the first set. The soaring temperatures in Ohio took their toll, with Sinner visibly gasping for breath and clutching his stomach between points before calling it quits.

The retirement immediately raised doubts about his availability for the US Open, where he is the defending champion, having beaten Taylor Fritz in last year’s final. Sinner will be desperate to retain the crown and protect his ATP No. 1 ranking, with Alcaraz closing in after his Cincinnati triumph.

While the exact cause of the illness remains unclear, reports suggest Sinner could need only a few days to recover in time for New York.

Steven Buchwald, a health expert at Manhattan Mental Health, told Express Sport: “Athlete withdrawals often signal a combination of physical and psychological stress. In Sinner’s case, subtle body language cues such as slowed footwork, shallow breathing, head tilts, and brief pauses between points may have indicated his body was under strain. Psychological stress can amplify fatigue, affecting coordination and decision-making. Recovery timelines for acute illness vary—mild viral infections may resolve in three to five days, while more serious illnesses may take one to two weeks or longer.”

Buchwald outlined a recovery plan that includes stress-reduction techniques such as visualisation and mindfulness practice.

“With these steps,” he added, “athletes can optimise recovery and improve the likelihood of performing at their best at the next event. Sinner’s decision to withdraw, while disappointing for fans, likely maximises both his physical health and competitive prospects.”

The US Open draw will be announced on Thursday.

Sinner, however, remains optimistic about defending his title at Flushing Meadows.

“I love Grand Slams a lot—these are the main tournaments for my season and my career,” he said. “The US Open is going to be a tough challenge, but I’m looking forward to it. If I’m ready, physically and mentally, I will be ready to push. For now, a couple of days of recovery and then back to work. Hopefully, I’ll be ready. The main goal here in the US is clear.”