Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence on dropped catches after fifer vs England: ‘No body is…’

Jasprit Bumrah single-handedly managed to put the brakes on England's free-flowing first innings on Sunday to give India a faint edge in the first Test match at Headingly. The pacer, who missed as many as three wickets because of dropped catches, ended the first innings with a brilliant 5/83. The hosts eventually got to 465 runs, six shy of India's first innings total. In the second innings, KL Rahul led the visitors' efforts and closed Day 3 on 90/2 - leading by 96 runs. India's Jasprit Bumrah leaves the field at the end of the innings(Action Images via Reuters)

Several former cricketers, fans and experts praised Bumrah for his top-show. But it was Sachin Tendulkar's tweet that stood out. The God of Cricket pointed out that Bumrah would've had nine wickets against his name had it not been for dropped catches and a no-ball.

“Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and 𝙣𝙖𝙪 wickets. 🤪” Tendulkar posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. India dropped as many as five catches and barring Bumrah, the effort from the pacers left a lot to be desired.

The Mumbai Indians star was still the top bowler for India. He took his 12th fifer away from home, joining Kapil Dev.

After the match, Bumrah opened up about the dropped catches. “I don’t take it too far in my head - the dropped catches. Nobody is dropping catches purposely. It's part and parcel of the game. People will learn from this experience,” he said at a press conference after Day 3.

In the second innings, Brydon Carse had Yashavi Jaiswal (4 off 11) caught behind with a ball that seamed away while Ben Stokes got rid of debutant Sai Sudharsan (30 off 48) for the second time in the game. Rahul was a delight to watch as the majority of his seven fours came via the cover and square drive off the fast bowlers. He did not look any discomfort whatsoever despite the ball doing a bit in overcast conditions.