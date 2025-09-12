Jayden Reed injury update: What happened to Packers star; will he return vs Commanders?

Jayden Reed left the field against the Washington Commanders on Thursday. The wide receiver was visibly in pain after he went down in the first quarter, trying to catch a potential touchdown pass from Jordan Love. It seems like Reed has injured his arm. He jogged off the field with trainers and went straight to the locker room. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) makes a catch vs Commanders(AP)

What happened to Jayden Reed?

Reed hauled in a corner route from quarterback Love near the right pylon, but the score was nullified due to an offensive flag. On the same play, he landed awkwardly on his right side and immediately clutched at his shoulder. Trainers rushed over as he got to his feet gingerly, favoring his right arm.

The Packers later announced that Reed had sustained a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return. Observers noted his arm appeared to hang loosely as he made his way quickly to the locker room. It was unclear whether the issue involved his shoulder or collarbone.

Even without Reed, Green Bay still has depth at receiver with Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, and Malik Heath. Still, Reed’s absence would take away some of the team’s gadget play options, which could shift to rookie Savion Williams if needed.

Packers depth chart

WR 87 Romeo Doubs 83 Savion Williams

WR 0 Matthew Golden 18 Malik Heath

LT 63 Rasheed Walker 77 Jordan Morgan

LG 65 Aaron Banks 67 Donovan Jennings

C 74 Elgton Jenkins 75 Sean Rhyan

RG 75 Sean Rhyan 70 Darian Kinnard

RT 50 Zach Tom 71 Anthony Belton

TE 85 Tucker Kraft 88 Luke Musgrave 86 John FitzPatrick

89 Ben Sims

WR 11 Jayden Reed 13 Dontayvion Wicks

QB 10 Jordan Love 2 Malik Willis

RB 8 Josh Jacobs 23 Emanuel Wilson 30 Chris Brooks