Jaylen Mbakwe injury update: What happened to Georgia Tech CB after scary collision forced him off the field?

Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe was carted off the field after suffering a frightening collision during the Yellow Jackets' college football game against Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia Tech cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe was taken to hospital for further evaluation after a head collision with teammate Jordan Walker during Saturday’s game against Tennessee (Jaylen Mbakwe | Instagram)

The sophomore cornerback remained on the turf for several minutes. His head struck teammate Jordan Walker’s knee while attempting a tackle in the third quarter.

Medical personnel quickly attended to Mbakwe. He was immediately immobilized and transported off the field on a stretcher. Georgia Tech players gathered around him in prayer. Head coach Brent Key held his hand before the defensive back was taken away.

ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony later reported that Mbakwe was being transported to a local hospital for further testing. No official update on the extent of his injuries was immediately released.

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How did the collision happen? The injury occurred midway through the third quarter as Tennessee advanced the ball.

Mbakwe moved in to make a tackle but collided with teammate Jordan Walker instead of the ball carrier. His head struck Walker's knee with significant force. After the collision, both defenders fell to the ground.

Walker also suffered an injury during the play. Athletic trainers helped him leave the field, while Mbakwe remained down as medical staff evaluated him.

Television coverage showed players from both teams standing silently as trainers worked around Mbakwe.

After he was secured to the stretcher, Mbakwe raised one arm as he was carted off the field. Georgia Tech teammates knelt together in prayer during the emotional moment.

A user on X wrote, “Thankful to see him moving his extremities as they wheeled him off, but he's headed to the local trauma hospital, they said.”