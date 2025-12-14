John Cena retires from WWE after emotional final match loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena says goodbye to WWE with final-match loss to Gunther(X/@WWE) The illustrious and unmatched career of John Cena came to an end on Saturday evening as he lost to Gunther in Saturday Night’s Main Event The legendary career of professional wrestling superstar John Cena came to an end on Saturday evening at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The 17-time world champion ended his wrestling journey with a submission loss to Gunther in his very last match, at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to the Bleacher Report, the match featured intense action with Cena producing all his usual ring fare. But Gunther, whose career is expected to get a huge lift with this result, locked in a sleeper hold and forced the GOAT of wrestling to tap out.

Tributes flooded in on social media while the entire arena stood up to applaud the man who brought curtains down on an iconic 24-year career. The entire WWE locker room came out to the ringside to pay their tributes to the retiring legend. Cena bowed in all directions as he humbly accepted the applause.

WWE’s official X account posted the video of the wrestling titan leaving the arena for the very last time and posted these words:

“One final goodbye. Thank YOU, @JohnCena.”

The crowd chanted ‘Thank you Cena’ as the man who has defined an entire era of professional wrestling took off his shoes, wristbands, and the trademark armband, and left them in the ring to symbolize the end of his career.

The legends gathered around the ring included WWE greats like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and many more. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes presented Cena with their world titles as a mark of respect.

John Cena’s last run in WWE

John Cena announced that his career was coming to an end last year. Over the course of the last 12 months, Bleacher Report points out, Cena wrestled in several matches, including the main event of Wrestlemania, where he won the world title for a record 17th time.

To decide his very last opponent, a tournament called Last Time Is Now, featuring 16 wrestlers, was held. Gunther and LA Knight reached the final, and it was The Ring General who earned the right to compete with Cena in his farewell match.

Cena’s loss is in keeping with the tradition of professional wrestling, where a retiring superstar is expected to put his opponent over. John Cena’s exceptional career, which is seen, in terms of impact, as being on par with those of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker, has come to a fitting end.

FAQs:

How old is John Cena?

John Cena is 48 years old.

Which year did John Cena make his in-ring debut in?

John Cena first appeared on WWE programming in 2002.

How many world titles has John Cena won?

John Cena holds the record for winning the world title the most number of times – 17.