Josh Allen sends sweet 3-word message to pregnant Hailee Steinfeld; video shows baby bump

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con) Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are going to be parents. The couple on Friday posted a video on social media, announcing their pregnancy Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are going to be parents. The couple on Friday posted a video on social media, announcing their pregnancy. However, it did not stop there. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who will be in action against the New England Patriots on Sunday, sent a sweet three-word message to his wife.

“I love you,” Allen wrote in the comment section of the post. The couple, both 29, revealed the pregnancy news through her Substack newsletter, where she celebrated her 29th birthday by listing her 29 favorite moments of the past year.

The pregnancy reveal came at the very end of that list: a short video of Steinfeld standing in the snow with her bare baby bump on display as Allen knelt to kiss it. The clip then cut to the two smiling, Steinfeld wrapped in a fleece embroidered with the word “mother,” before zooming out to show the pair holding hands beside a tiny snowman.

Steinfeld has spoken only sparingly about her private life with the Buffalo Bills QB, but the actress gave a hint of what was coming during a November interview with Bustle. Asked whether children were on her mind, she didn’t hesitate: “Of course.” In that same conversation, she described how centered she’s felt since their wedding. “I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world,” she said. “Life makes sense. Everything makes sense.”

The two have moved through major life moments quickly. After beginning their relationship in 2023, Steinfeld and Allen married in a Santa Barbara ceremony on May 31. She later detailed the intimate weekend in her Beau Society newsletter. “I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time,” she wrote, recalling how “love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara.”

Those reflections carried into the fall, when Steinfeld told Variety about the rhythm they’ve built while navigating two demanding careers. With Allen’s schedule locked tightly around the NFL season, she often shifts gears to be near him. “What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing, I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” she explained. The arrangement has helped her embrace a slower pace during football months: “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life.”

She admitted it’s a new chapter, one that’s helped her understand balance in a way she hadn’t before. “I’ve never lived this part of life before, outside of my work… I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone,” she said. “That’s the greatest thing ever.”