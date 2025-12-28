Kamal Hadden to Nate Hobbs: Packers lose 5 players to injuries vs Ravens; Matt LaFleur concerned

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur watches during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens(AP) The Green Bay Packers took multiple hits during Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens The Green Bay Packers took multiple hits during Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Matt LaFleur and co lost at least five key contributors before the game even reached the fourth quarter.

What began as a tough night on special teams and defense quickly escalated. Safety Zayne Anderson exited with an ankle injury and was carted to the locker room, where he was ruled out shortly after. Not long after, defensive tackle Jordon Riley went down with what team officials described as an Achilles injury and was also carted off before being declared out for the remainder of the contest.

The attrition continued coming out of halftime. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was sidelined with a concussion diagnosis, while cornerback Nate Hobbs was ruled out after injuring his knee on a collision in the end zone late in the first half.

Moments later, the Packers’ depth took another hit on the opening defensive series of the third quarter. Cornerback Kamal Hadden was injured while attempting to stop a Derrick Henry run, required a cart to leave the field, and was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

All of this comes on top of an already strained roster. Green Bay entered Week 17 missing several key players on injured reserve, including Micah Parsons, Devonte Wyatt, Elgton Jenkins, Tucker Kraft, Nick Niemann, John FitzPatrick and Kristian Welch. Quarterback Jordan Love was also unavailable as he remains in concussion protocol following last week’s game in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers depth chart

OFFENSE

WR: Romeo Doubs; Dontayvion Wicks

WR: Jayden Reed; Matthew Golden

LT: Rasheed Walker; Jordan Morgan

LG: Aaron Banks; Donovan Jennings

C: Sean Rhyan; Jacob Monk

RG: Anthony Belton; Jordan Morgan

RT: Zach Tom; Darian Kinnard

TE: Luke Musgrave; Josh Whyle

WR: Christian Watson; Savion Williams

QB: Jordan Love; Malik Willis

RB: Josh Jacobs; Emanuel Wilson; Chris Brooks

DEFENSE

DE: Rashan Gary; Lukas Van Ness; Brenton Cox Jr.

DT: Karl Brooks; Warren Brinson; Nazir Stackhouse

DT: Colby Wooden; Jordon Riley; Quinton Bohanna

DE: Kingsley Enagbare; Barryn Sorrell; Arron Mosby; Collin Oliver

LB: Isaiah McDuffie; Ty’Ron Hopper

LB: Quay Walker; Ty’Ron Hopper

LB: Edgerrin Cooper; Kristian Welch

CB: Keisean Nixon; Nate Hobbs; Bo Melton

CB: Carrington Valentine; Kamal Hadden

S: Xavier McKinney; Javon Bullard; Kitan Oladapo

S: Evan Williams; Zayne Anderson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Brandon McManus

P: Daniel Whelan

H: Daniel Whelan

PR: Romeo Doubs; Keisean Nixon; Matthew Golden

KR: Savion Williams; Bo Melton; Keisean Nixon

LS: Matt Orzech