Kamal Hadden to Nate Hobbs: Packers lose 5 players to injuries vs Ravens; Matt LaFleur concerned
The Green Bay Packers took multiple hits during Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens
The Green Bay Packers took multiple hits during Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Matt LaFleur and co lost at least five key contributors before the game even reached the fourth quarter.
What began as a tough night on special teams and defense quickly escalated. Safety Zayne Anderson exited with an ankle injury and was carted to the locker room, where he was ruled out shortly after. Not long after, defensive tackle Jordon Riley went down with what team officials described as an Achilles injury and was also carted off before being declared out for the remainder of the contest.
The attrition continued coming out of halftime. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was sidelined with a concussion diagnosis, while cornerback Nate Hobbs was ruled out after injuring his knee on a collision in the end zone late in the first half.
Moments later, the Packers’ depth took another hit on the opening defensive series of the third quarter. Cornerback Kamal Hadden was injured while attempting to stop a Derrick Henry run, required a cart to leave the field, and was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.
All of this comes on top of an already strained roster. Green Bay entered Week 17 missing several key players on injured reserve, including Micah Parsons, Devonte Wyatt, Elgton Jenkins, Tucker Kraft, Nick Niemann, John FitzPatrick and Kristian Welch. Quarterback Jordan Love was also unavailable as he remains in concussion protocol following last week’s game in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers depth chart
OFFENSE
WR: Romeo Doubs; Dontayvion Wicks
WR: Jayden Reed; Matthew Golden
LT: Rasheed Walker; Jordan Morgan
LG: Aaron Banks; Donovan Jennings
C: Sean Rhyan; Jacob Monk
RG: Anthony Belton; Jordan Morgan
RT: Zach Tom; Darian Kinnard
TE: Luke Musgrave; Josh Whyle
WR: Christian Watson; Savion Williams
QB: Jordan Love; Malik Willis
RB: Josh Jacobs; Emanuel Wilson; Chris Brooks
DEFENSE
DE: Rashan Gary; Lukas Van Ness; Brenton Cox Jr.
DT: Karl Brooks; Warren Brinson; Nazir Stackhouse
DT: Colby Wooden; Jordon Riley; Quinton Bohanna
DE: Kingsley Enagbare; Barryn Sorrell; Arron Mosby; Collin Oliver
LB: Isaiah McDuffie; Ty’Ron Hopper
LB: Quay Walker; Ty’Ron Hopper
LB: Edgerrin Cooper; Kristian Welch
CB: Keisean Nixon; Nate Hobbs; Bo Melton
CB: Carrington Valentine; Kamal Hadden
S: Xavier McKinney; Javon Bullard; Kitan Oladapo
S: Evan Williams; Zayne Anderson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Brandon McManus
P: Daniel Whelan
H: Daniel Whelan
PR: Romeo Doubs; Keisean Nixon; Matthew Golden
KR: Savion Williams; Bo Melton; Keisean Nixon
LS: Matt Orzech
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.