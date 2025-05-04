Kentucky Derby undercard results: Who won Race 1 to Race 11 at Churchill Downs - Full list
Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, dozens of horses raced in undercard events
Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, dozens of horses raced in undercard events (Race 1-11). The Maiden Special Weight kicked off at 11 AM ET and was won by Fountain Lake. The main event will start at 7:02 PM ET.
Here's a schedule for Kentucky Derby day
Maiden Special Weight, 11:00 AM ET
Allowance Optional Claimer, 11:32 AM ET
Allowance Optional Claimer, 12:05 PM ET
Knicks Go Overnight Stakes, 12:38 PM ET
Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes, 1:12 PM ET
Pat Day Mile Stakes, 1:53 PM ET
Turf Sprint Stakes, 2:38 PM ET
Churchill Downs Stakes, 3:23 PM ET
American Turf Stakes, 4:06 PM ET
Derby City Distaff Stakes, 4:50 PM ET
Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes, 5:39 PM ET
Kentucky Derby, 7:02 PM ET
Allowance Optional Claimer, 8:00 PM ET
Maiden Special Weight, 8:33 PM ET
Here are all the undercard winners
Race 1: Maiden Special Weight
1st place: Fountain Lake (trainer: John Ortiz)
2nd place: Chillax
3rd place: Sansone
Race 2: Allowance Optional Claimer
1st place: Lemon Muffin (trainer: D Wayne Lukas)
2nd place: Generous Lover
3rd place: Tapit Quick
Race 3: Allowance Race
1st place: Goal Oriented (trainer: Bob Baffert)
2nd place: Hypnus
3rd place: Tiz Secure
Race 4: Knicks Go Stakes
1st place: Liberal Arts (Trainer: Brad H. Cox)
2nd place: Patriot Spirit
3rd place: Kupuna
Race 5: Longines Distaff Turf Mile
1st place: Simply In Front (Trainer: Eddie Kenneally)
2nd place: Pin Up Betty
3rd place: Movin' On Up
Race 6: Pat Day Mile
1st place: Macho Music (Trainer: Rohan Crichton)
2nd place: Madaket Road
3rd place: Gaming
Race 7: Twin Spires Turf Sprint
1st place: Think Big
2nd place: Boss Sully
3rd place: Unconquerable Keen
Race 8: Churchill Downs Stakes
1st place: Mindframe (Trainer: Todd Pletcher)
2nd place: Banishing
3rd place: Nysos
Race 9: American Turf
1st place: Zulu Kingdom (Trainer: Chad Brown)
2nd place: Test Score
3rd place: New Century
Race 10: Derby City Distaff
1st place: Kopion (Trainer: Richard Mandella)
2nd place: Hope Road
3rd place: Ways and Means