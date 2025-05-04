Menu Explore
Kentucky Derby undercard results: Who won Race 1 to Race 11 at Churchill Downs - Full list

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 04, 2025 02:51 AM IST

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, dozens of horses raced in undercard events (Race 1-11). The Maiden Special Weight kicked off at 11 AM ET and was won by Fountain Lake. The main event will start at 7:02 PM ET.

Kentucky Derby undercard events featured dozens of horses(AP)

Here's a schedule for Kentucky Derby day

Maiden Special Weight, 11:00 AM ET

Allowance Optional Claimer, 11:32 AM ET

Allowance Optional Claimer, 12:05 PM ET

Knicks Go Overnight Stakes, 12:38 PM ET

Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes, 1:12 PM ET

Pat Day Mile Stakes, 1:53 PM ET

Turf Sprint Stakes, 2:38 PM ET

Churchill Downs Stakes, 3:23 PM ET

American Turf Stakes, 4:06 PM ET

Derby City Distaff Stakes, 4:50 PM ET

Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes, 5:39 PM ET

Kentucky Derby, 7:02 PM ET

Allowance Optional Claimer, 8:00 PM ET

Maiden Special Weight, 8:33 PM ET

Here are all the undercard winners

Race 1: Maiden Special Weight

1st place: Fountain Lake (trainer: John Ortiz)

2nd place: Chillax

3rd place: Sansone

Race 2: Allowance Optional Claimer

1st place: Lemon Muffin (trainer: D Wayne Lukas)

2nd place: Generous Lover

3rd place: Tapit Quick

Race 3: Allowance Race

1st place: Goal Oriented (trainer: Bob Baffert)

2nd place: Hypnus

3rd place: Tiz Secure

Race 4: Knicks Go Stakes

1st place: Liberal Arts (Trainer: Brad H. Cox)

2nd place: Patriot Spirit

3rd place: Kupuna

Race 5: Longines Distaff Turf Mile

1st place: Simply In Front (Trainer: Eddie Kenneally)

2nd place: Pin Up Betty

3rd place: Movin' On Up

Race 6: Pat Day Mile

1st place: Macho Music (Trainer: Rohan Crichton)

2nd place: Madaket Road

3rd place: Gaming

Race 7: Twin Spires Turf Sprint

1st place: Think Big

2nd place: Boss Sully

3rd place: Unconquerable Keen

Race 8: Churchill Downs Stakes

1st place: Mindframe (Trainer: Todd Pletcher)

2nd place: Banishing

3rd place: Nysos

Race 9: American Turf

1st place: Zulu Kingdom (Trainer: Chad Brown)

2nd place: Test Score

3rd place: New Century

Race 10: Derby City Distaff

1st place: Kopion (Trainer: Richard Mandella)

2nd place: Hope Road

3rd place: Ways and Means

