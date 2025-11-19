Kevin Brown's family: Who is his dad, Tim Brown? All on the WVU commit's parents

Harrisburg High School senior Kevin Brown, a top college football prospect from the class of 2026, announced on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he is committing to play for West Virginia University. Kevin Brown, Harrisburg High School senior, has committed to WVU.(@KevinHBrown07/X)

Brown, who had earlier pledged to Penn State, said on the McAfee Show that he has changed his mind and will join the West Virginia Mountaineers, his father, Tim Brown's alma mater.

Brown said on the Pat McAfee Show that the reason behind his decision to flip from the Penn State Litany Lions to the WVU Mountaineers was due to coach Rich Rodriguez, who also coached his father in the final two years of his time with the Mountaineers.

“Coach Rodriguez, he is a real deal football coach and will make sure I am the best version of myself, Brown said.

"I went to practice, and they kicked me out. Not a good feeling," he said, recounting his recruiting experience at WVU. “Then, my sophomore year, I went to West Virginia on a visit, and the O-line coach didn't even watch my film.”

Here's the video:

Who is Kevin Brown's father, Tim Brown?

Kevin Brown's father, Tim Brown, is an alumnus of West Virginia. He played for the WVU Mountaineers from 1999-2004. Between 2000 to 2004, the crucial four years of Tim Brown's college career, he played under coach Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez will now be coaching Kevin, as well.

Like Kevin Brown, Tim Brown also played offensive lineman for the Mountaineers. However, he did not go on to have a football career in the higher leagues after that, as records of his playing career ends with WVU. He reportedly got a medical redshirt after an Achilles injury and was granted a sixth year of eligibility.

Kevin Brown's mother isn’t widely mentioned in public profiles and recruiting reports.