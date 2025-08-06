Khalil Shakir injury update: Here's when Buffalo Bills WR could return; coach addresses concerns

The Buffalo Bills have temporarily lost a wide receiver to injury- a development that is sure to affect their depth chart. Following Friday’s practice at the Bills’ training camp, Khalil Shakir, top of the wide receiver order, suffered an injury that has now put him out for a few weeks. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass during practice(AP)

Khalil Shakir’s injury and return

Following the Bills’ Blue and Red practice last Friday, Shakir could be seen walking off the field with trainers, as reported by the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The wide receiver had his right leg looked at on the bench before trainers accompanied him up the tunnel. Shakir did not return to practice after this.

Since Saturday was an off day, Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Sunday that the player would be out on a “week-to-week basis” due to a high-ankle sprain. Although no concrete timeline for his expected return was provided by the team, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports evaluates 4-5 weeks of Shakir remaining missing in action.

How will this impact the Buffalo Bills?

Shakir was Buffalo's top receiver during the 2024 NFL season, leading the team in targets (100), catches (76), and receiving yards (821). He tied for second on the team with four touchdown receptions, built a strong rapport with Josh Allen, and is expected to be a key weapon for the reigning NFL MVP.

Since he plays primarily in the slot (498 of his 735 snaps (67.8%) last season came at the position), either free-agent signee Elijah Moore or Curtis Samuel could fill his place. Samuel played in the slot on 43.1% of his snaps with the Bills last season while Moore did so on 54.6% of his snaps with the Cleveland Browns, as reported by USA Today.

The team currently has 14 receivers on its roster, five of whom carried on to their 53-man roster last season. Shakir tops the list, followed by Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Moore, and Samuel. Kelly Akharaiyi, Deon Cain, Stephen Gosnell, KJ Hamler, Kaden Prather, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault Jr., Jalen Virgil, and Kristian Wilkerson are the other receivers waiting for a spot on the list.

The Bills’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is scheduled to happen on Sunday, September 7.

Posted by Stuti Gupta