Kody Clemens belted three home runs, Luke Keaschall drove a fly ball to center field for a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth, and the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Minneapolis. Kody Clemens goes deep three times as Twins defeat Diamondbacks

Clemens finished 4-for-4 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs for Minnesota , which won the series opener. Keaschall went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Gabriel Moreno went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Arizona . Geraldo Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs.

Twins right-hander Cole Sands got the victory despite allowing four runs in one inning of relief. He was one of four relievers to follow starter Pablo Lopez, who allowed two runs on four hits in five innings.

Diamondbacks right-hander Jake Woodford allowed three runs without recording an out.

The Twins trailed 8-6 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Clemens cut the deficit to 8-7 with his third home run of the game and his 19th of the season. The Twins went on to load the bases with nobody out for Larnach, who drew a walk to bring home Ryan Fitzgerald and even the score at 8-all.

In the next at-bat, Keaschall delivered a deep fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly that allowed Byron Buxton to score without a play at the plate. Teammates mobbed Keaschall on the basepaths.

The Twins overcame a four-run inning by Arizona, who trailed 6-4 entering the ninth and established an 8-6 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Carroll started the big inning with an RBI single to right to score Tim Tawa. Moreno stepped to the plate next and delivered a three-run homer to give Arizona an 8-6 advantage.

The top of the ninth finished a stretch of six consecutive runs by the Diamondbacks.

Clemens hit an RBI double in the sixth to put the Twins on top 6-2.

The Diamondbacks pulled within 6-4 on a two-run homer by Perdomo in the seventh.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.