Lane Kiffin issues ‘ultimatum’ to Ole Miss staff ahead of LSU move: ‘Come with me today or…’

Lane Kiffin has apparently caused a stir in the Ole Miss camp ahead of his departure. (Getty Images via AFP) All eyes are on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as he's expected to make a move to LSU after a highly successful stint with the Rebels. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is expected to join LSU, as per multiple reports. All eyes have been on the 50-year-old who's had a highly successful stint with the Rebels. However, ahead of the move, Kiffin is believed to have stoked tensions at his current camp, by issuing an ultimatum to the coaching staff.

According to Russ Latino of Magnolia Tribune, Kiffin has supposedly given his offensive coaches an ultimatum – “come with me today or there won’t be a spot for you.” This was corroborated by Chris Low, senior On3 reporter. According to the publication, Kiffin told them that if they weren't on the ‘plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on the staff'.

Meanwhile, Latino observed that there was a danger to Kiffin putting off his decision of staying or joining another team. With a delay, Latino noted, it'd be that much harder for Kiffin to put together another coaching team. “If assistants leave today, could it increase the chances of player defections pre-playoffs? Maybe,” Latino added in a post.

What to know about Lane Kiffin's move to LSU

Kiffin looks all set to move to LSU. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that Kiffin made it clear to Ole Miss administration that he was set to leave. LSU's original proposal to Kiffin was a seven-year deal that'd fetch him over $90 million, which would make him near the top salaries in the country, as per Dellenger.

He also reported that there's a scramble now at Oxford as the university attempts to retain staff for the College Football Playoffs (CFP) run.

As per another report, Kiffin is also trying to poach players on his way out.

Reactions to Lane Kiffin's actions

Needless to say, Kiffin's actions have not gone down well with a lot of Ole Miss fans. One person remarked on X, “Lane Kiffin has botched his exit from Ole Miss. Terrible look and I was rooting for Lane.”

Another added, “Lane Kiffin had a chance to go down as a major hero, but has instead chosen to be arguably the greatest villain in CFB history.” Yet another person said, “Lane Kiffin situation is sad. Just real sad.”

Kiffin is poised to leave Ole Miss after six seasons and a 55-19 record.