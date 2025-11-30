Lane Kiffin vs Ole Miss: LSU job could end playoff dream; big conflict in new terms

Lane Kiffin the head coach of Ole Miss Rebels during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats(Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin has agreed to leave Ole Miss for a much lucrative offer at LSU. However, there is one issue Lane Kiffin has reportedly agreed to leave Ole Miss for a much lucrative offer at LSU. However, there is one issue. The Rebels want the 50-year-old coach to leave immediately and lose his chance to play any role in the team's playoff run.

The Ole Miss head coach had publicly committed to making his decision, stay in Oxford or jump to LSU, before the weekend was over. He was in a meeting at the UM chancellor’s residence till about 7 PM local time. However, nothing was announced.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger later cited sources to report that Kiffin is expected to leave for LSU. The Tigers reportedly believe they have a verbal commitment already.

“Lane Kiffin's future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor's home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU, sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Vehicles belonging to Kiffin & AD Keith Carter were seen leaving at 6:45.”

However, there's a problem. Kiffin reportedly wants to coach in the postseason, something Ole Miss might not agree to.

“LSU officials believe they hold Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move, sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger added.

The tug-of-war between Ole Miss' desire for clarity, LSU’s expectations, and Kiffin’s own wish to coach the Rebels through the postseason has shaped a chaotic decision window. According to Dellenger, Ole Miss leadership has drawn a firm line: if Kiffin leaves, he will not be permitted to coach the team in the College Football Playoff.

On Friday, Kiffin himself acknowledged the weight of the decision, telling reporters he expected to make his call on Saturday.

“I feel like I've got to,” he said. “There's a lot [that goes] into it. It's a hard decision. You guys have them all the time. You've got to make decisions about jobs you take and where you move, and we get paid a lot, so I understand we're under a lot of spotlight and scrutiny.”

The uncertainty has only intensified interest around him. Florida had made overtures. LSU has made its push. Ole Miss wants closure before its postseason run begins. And Kiffin, one of the sport’s most coveted coaches, is now caught in the middle as both programs wait for a definitive word.