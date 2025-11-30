Lane Kiffin's family has already made a decision; daughter's LSU relationship in focus

Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels before the game against the Georgia State Panthers (Getty Images via AFP) While the NCAA world awaits Lane Kiffin's decision between LSU and Ole Miss, it seems like his family is pushing the 50-year-old coach towards Baton Rouge While the NCAA world awaits Lane Kiffin's decision between LSU and Ole Miss, it seems like his family is pushing the 50-year-old coach towards Baton Rouge. Recent reports suggest that Kiffin's 20-year-old daughter, Landry's relationship with Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks might be playing a role in his call.

The couple first revealed their relationship in September, a moment that raised eyebrows because it came just before Ole Miss faced LSU. Since then, the two have been seen at multiple LSU-affiliated events, including community gatherings and booster functions, gradually rooting Landry deeper into the Tigers’ orbit.

Read More: Lane Kiffin LSU contract details out; insider says $100M deal on the table

Her social media posts with Weeks and appearances at LSU activities have left the impression that she’s increasingly invested in life around the program. While Kiffin has not mentioned any such factor impacting his decision, reports say that it might be the final push he needs for a Baton Rouge transfer.

The Tigers are reportedly prepared to push hard, with recent reports pointing to a massive seven-year offer approaching $90 million, supported by major investment in roster-building resources.

Another hint this week came from Kiffin's dog, Juice. The Ole Miss mascot's social media post indicated that the coach might stay back.

Read More: Ole Miss ready to part ways with Lane Kiffin; popular NFL coach chosen as successor

Ole Miss waiting for answers

Back in Oxford, the Rebels are trying to keep their attention on the remainder of the season while quietly signaling they expect clarity on Kiffin’s plans soon.

“I haven’t made a decision,” Kiffin said after winning the Egg Bowl game on Friday.

“I’ve got some praying to do to figure this thing out,” he added. “I’m living one day at a time. I know that doesn’t help you, but it helps me.”

Kiffin did not provide a specific time frame regarding Saturday’s decision or the time of the announcement, “it’s a fair question, but I really don’t know. That’s not my call.”

(With AP inputs)