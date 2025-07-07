LeBron James' epic reaction to Bronny's throwdown in Lakers vs Heat - Watch

LeBron James seemed like a proud father on Sunday after his son, Bronny, scored an epic throwdown in the Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat Summer League Game. The NBA's all-time leading scorer was not physically present at the Chase Center in San Francisco but was tracking his son's highlight-reel dunk. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, left, and forward LeBron James warm up (AP)

James uploaded a couple of Instagram stories to celebrate his son's epic steal and slam moment.

On Sunday, Bronny, a second-year guard and the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft executed a notable dunk. The play was described as a ‘throwdown’.

“Surprised, didn’t know he had that type of elevation,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He should never have been on the same team as his dad. Somehow it suppresses him,” another one added.

“I know he got bron’s genes and I’ve seen him liftoff before but that was unexpected as hell,” a third fan tweeted.

Bronny's reaction to LeBron-Lakers rumors

Earlier this week, Bronny reacted to rumors about his father's future at the Lakers.

“I said, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’" Bronny said with a grin Wednesday after practice with the Lakers' NBA Summer League team.

“I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. There’s a lot of stuff going around that I don’t pay attention to.”

LeBron James, meanwhile, decided to pick up his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers for his record 23rd NBA season but his longtime agent, Rich Paul, announced the news with ambiguous comments in which he declared LeBron's desire to compete for a championship this season, even while the Lakers are building for the future around Luka Doncic.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father and son to play together in NBA history last season, but the 20-year-old son of the top scorer in NBA history claims he doesn't know what the future holds.

“We don’t really talk about that much, but I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, not even pay attention to it,” Bronny said. “Just lock in to what you have going on right now, and that’s what’s going to get me better and keep me focused. I think it’s good that he tells me not to pay attention to that stuff.”

