The long-running tension between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift has remained one of the most widely discussed celebrity conflicts of the past decade. However, Kardashian recently revisited the topic and offered a more reflective perspective on the dispute that once dominated headlines. Kardashian's comments came up after her alleged romantic interest, Lewis Hamilton, got on to the podium in Shanghai.

Kim Kardashian reflects on Taylor Swift feud The feud traces back to Kardashian’s former marriage to rapper Kanye West, whose public clash with Swift in the mid-2010s sparked years of back-and-forth between the two camps. While the controversy simmered for years, Kardashian largely avoided revisiting it publicly - until earlier this year.

In January 2026, Kardashian spoke about Swift during an appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land. During the conversation, Kardashian acknowledged Swift’s musical talent while suggesting that time has softened the tension between them.

“I think I’ve said it. I have some of her older songs in my playlist. I’ve always thought she’s like a super talented, great artist.”

The remarks signaled a shift in tone from the high-profile dispute that once played out across social media and entertainment headlines.

Kardashian’s new relationship link Kardashian’s comments have resurfaced as attention grows around her reported romance with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is widely considered one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport, but he has also been involved in several rivalries throughout his career.

Hamilton’s competitive relationships with drivers such as Max Verstappen, George Russell and others have often been closely followed by fans and media alike.

With Kardashian now linked to the Ferrari driver, some observers have drawn parallels between celebrity disputes and the high-stakes rivalries that define Formula 1.

Hamilton responds to rival comments Tensions among drivers surfaced again during the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weekend in Shanghai. Hamilton spoke about the performance advantage held by Mercedes, his former team, during qualifying sessions.

“In qualifying, they have another mode that they’re able to go to, a bit like a ‘party mode’ back in the day, and once they get to Q2, they switch that on, and we don’t have that, So, whatever that is. And then in the race, they obviously don’t have that mode, so they still obviously have an advantage overall.”

Reigning world champion Lando Norris responded to Hamilton’s explanation with a pointed remark.

“We don’t have [party mode], so maybe he is used to his old days when they had it back then.”

Although the exchange was relatively mild by Formula 1 standards, it added another chapter to the competitive tension that often emerges among drivers on the grid.