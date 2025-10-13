Lions coach Dan Campbell scolds Brian Branch for starting post-game fight with Chiefs: 'That's not okay'

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch slapped Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, igniting a heated on-field brawl between players from both teams. Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.(Getty Images via AFP)

What happened?

According to videos circulating on social media, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes approached Branch for a postgame handshake. However, Branch allegedly refused and walked past Mahomes without acknowledging him.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, witnessing the snub, appeared visibly upset and said something to Branch in response. Moments later, Branch struck Smith-Schuster in the face with an open hand, triggering a physical altercation. Players from both teams quickly became involved before officials and coaching staff intervened.

Smith-Schuster was later seen walking to the locker room with a towel over his nose.

Lions coach issues stern warning

Following the incident, Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered a strong message during his postgame press conference. He strongly condemned Branch's actions and apologized to the Chiefs.

"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable," Campbell said. "It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about. I apologize to Coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs and [Juju Smith] Schuster. That's not okay, that's not what we do here. He's not going to be okay. He knows it. Our team knows it."

Patrick Mahomes responds

In a postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark, Patrick Mahomes also addressed the altercation.

"We play the game in between the whistles. They can do all the extra-curricular stuff they want to do. But we thought we played a great game today, and we’ll keep this momentum moving forward," he said.

As of now, the NFL has not announced any disciplinary action. It remains unclear whether Brian Branch will be suspended or fined for starting the fight.