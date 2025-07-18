Lloyd Howell resigns: Who will replace NFLPA executive director? Union reveals next steps

Lloyd Howell Jr resigned as NFL Players Association (NFLPA) executive director on Thursday, amid multiple controversies. The labor union, meanwhile, laid down a plan in appointing Howell Jr's successor. Lloyd Howell Jr (R) has resigned as NFLPA's executive director(X/NFLPA)

“Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being,” the exec said in a statement.

“My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication. It’s clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day."

Howell’s Resignation

Howell, elected in June 2023, stepped down effective immediately. A conflict of interest from his Carlyle Group role, which began in March 2023, before his NFLPA appointment, is touted to be the potential reason behind his decision.

A confidentiality agreement with the NFL to suppress a January 2025 arbitration ruling, which found Roger Goodell encouraged owners to limit guaranteed player contracts.

Allegations of gender discrimination from Howell's time at Booz Allen Hamilton have also emerged. The former CFO of Booz Allen Hamilton reportedly earned nearly $700,000 from board roles at Moody’s and GE Healthcare, adding to scrutiny.

NFLPA Reaction

The NFLPA issued a statement acknowledging Howell’s resignation and outlined next steps.

“The NFLPA Executive Committee is in touch with its membership, and the board is expected to meet as soon as possible to figure out the next steps that could include an interim executive director,” the union stated, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The union further reiterated its focus on ‘health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being’ of players.

Who Will Replace Howell?

The NFLPA is the likely interim replacement. No permanent candidates have been confirmed.

Next Steps

The NFLPA Board of Player Representatives will convene to formalize the search, requiring a two-thirds vote to appoint a new director.